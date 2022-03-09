End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — This could be the end of the line for congressional funding to fight COVID-19. The House is preparing a $15.6 billion package that has almost no chance of passing in the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the turn of events “heartbreaking.” Pelosi had tried to attach the COVID aid to a $1.5 trillion budget bill. But rank-and-file Democrats revolted over the compromise with Republicans to pay for it with COVID funds already promised to the states. Pelosi was forced to abandon the compromise Wednesday and postpone votes. The White House says the U.S. will soon run out of funds for COVID testing and free treatments.