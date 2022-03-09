Dems pushing Ukraine aid, $1.5T budget package through House

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are beginning to push $13.6 billion in aid for besieged Ukraine and European allies through the House. The money is part of a $1.5 trillion bipartisan compromise to finance federal agencies for the rest of this year. With Ukraine under a pounding attack from Russia, support for that assistance was strong and it ensured that the overall bill would ultimately pass with robust support from both parties. President Joe Biden requested $10 billion for the military, humanitarian and economic aid last week. Backing in Congress was so staunch that the figure grew to $12 billion Monday and $13.6 billion just a day later.