Cowboys for Trump co-founder won’t seek reelection

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin says he won’t run for reelection for southern New Mexico’s Otero County commission or seek other public office in the 2022 election cycle. As a crucial registration deadline passed, Griffin said Tuesday that he has lost faith in the political system and the ability to effect change through elected office, though he said he will continue to be vocal. Griffin says his decision to sit out the election was not tied to his legal defense against misdemeanor criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin denies allegations that he knowingly entered barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds.