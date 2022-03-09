China fights new COVID-19 spike with more selective approach

BEIJING (AP) — China is tackling a COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other measures that appear to slightly ease its draconian “zero tolerance” strategy. The 402 latest cases are quadruple what the mainland had a week ago. The biggest number were in Jilin province, where mass testing has been conducted and residents are advised to stay home. But lockdowns are being imposed on residential communities with multiple cases, rather than entire cities like what happened in outbreaks as recently as January. In Hong Kong, which recorded 58,000 cases Thursday, barber shops and hair salons were allowed to reopen. It has put off testing the whole population, while leader Carrie Lam says reducing deaths is the city’s priority.