Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Under steady bombardment, workers in Ukraine’s besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily burying their dead in a mass grave. With morgues overflowing and more corpses uncollected in homes, city officials decided they could not wait to hold individual burials. A deep trench about 25 meters (27 yards) long dug in an old cemetery in the heart of the city is filling up with bodies collected by municipal social service workers from the morgues and private homes. Some corpses are brought wrapped in carpets or plastic bags. Forty came Tuesday, another 30 so far Wednesday. The dead include civilian victims of shelling on the city and soldiers, as well as civilians who died of disease or natural causes.