Austria suspends vaccine mandate before enforcement starts

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned. The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February. The plan was for police in mid-March to start checking people’s vaccination status during traffic stops and checks on coronavirus restrictions. People who can’t produce proof of vaccination would face possible fines. But public broadcaster ORF reported that the government said Wednesday the mandate was being suspended and there is currently no need to enforce it. A commission of experts is to re-evaluate the situation in mid-June.