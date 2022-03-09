4 convicted in Islamic State killing of French priest

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

LYON, France (AP) — Four men have been convicted in Paris of terrorist conspiracy after the murder of a Catholic priest in a Normandy church in 2016, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The four were handed sentences of between eight years and life in prison Wednesday over the attack on 85-year-old Father Jacques Hamel. He was stabbed in his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray by two 19-year-olds as he finished Mass. Two nuns and an elderly couple were held hostage. The two attackers were killed by police as they left the church. The four men on trial were accused of having helped or encouraged the attack. The archbishop for the region welcomed the verdict.