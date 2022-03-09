3 hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities

By EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — An airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol wounded women while they waited to give birth and buried children in the rubble. The assault on Wednesday wounded at least 17 people as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in Zhytomyr west of Kyiv. One of them was a children’s hospital. The World Health Organization says it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities during the 2-week-old Russian invasion. Turkey, meanwhile, is hosting the highest-level talks so far between the two sides on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “will open the door to a permanent cease-fire.”