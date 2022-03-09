1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family. New York’s policy is meant as a measure of justice for people who were prosecuted because of a now-legal drug. State officials said Wednesday that some licenses will go to nonprofits or businesses who have a leader linked to a marijuana conviction. The New York Times, which first reported on the plans, said applicants would be able to open the first dispensaries in the state by the end of 2022 and in early 2023.