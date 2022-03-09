1 million children leave behind lives, friends in Ukraine

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — Annamaria Maslovska left her friends, her toys and her life in Ukraine and set off on a days-long journey with her mother toward safety in the West. They left after bombs started falling in her hometown of Kharkiv, The 10-year-old aspiring actress is one of more than 1 million children who have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia first invaded the country. That means children make up around half of the 2 million refugees that have fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Annamaria said in clear English that she is worried about her friends in Kharkiv who are not responding to her messages. She called her home city “a piece of her heart.”