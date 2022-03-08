Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project. The special election Tuesday in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden. The Federal Aviation Administration granted the county a license to operate a launchpad for small rockets in December. But opponents in February gathered enough petition signatures to force a vote on whether the county can buy land for the spaceport. Camden County officials have spent more than $10 million pursuing the project, promising a big economic payoff. Opponents say rocket launches could endanger tourists and campers on a neighboring barrier island