UN diplomats, officials salute courage of Ukraine’s women

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ireland’s foreign minister saluted the resilience and courage of Ukraine’s women. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations hailed their bravery in defending their homes and country. And the head of the International Monetary Fund told “sisters” in Ukraine: “We admire your courage, we share your pain, we stand with you.” Wednesday was International Women’s Day and at a U.N. Security Council meeting focusing on empowering women in conflict areas speakers decried Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine, and its impact on women. Russian deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin responded, lashing out at sanctions on his country and accusing Ukraine of “murders.”