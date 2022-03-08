Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as troops bear down on key cities. Moscow’s main objective is toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership. But that remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings. Among them are a lack of coordination between air and ground forces, and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine’s skies.