Ukraine aid grows to near $14B in $1.5T government bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. aid package for Ukraine and its Eastern European allies has grown to around $14 billion. The new figure emerged as lawmakers put finishing touches on a $1.5 trillion government-wide spending bill that leaders hope Congress will enact by week’s end. The entire package, especially the Ukraine aid, has strong bipartisan support. President Joe Biden requested $10 billion for military, humanitarian and economic aid just last week. The measure is also expected to include around $15 billion for combatting COVID-19, and spending increases over last year’s totals for defense and domestic programs.