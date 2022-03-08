‘They make sure you don’t die’: Inside NYC’s drug use sites

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two modest rooms in New York City are the first places in the country where local officials are allowing illicit drug use in order to make it less deadly. The privately run “overdose prevention centers” are equipped and staffed to reverse overdoses. Also known as supervised injection sites, they’re a bold and controversial contested response to a storm tide of opioid overdose deaths nationwide. Supporters see them as humane responses to a national surge in overdose deaths, while critics see them as illegal and defeatist. Users say they’re a blessing — a place where someone is looking out to make sure that they don’t die.