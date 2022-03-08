South Korea votes for president in tight, bitter election

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans have begun voting for a new president to choose between a liberal maverick and a conservative former prosecutor in an election that has aggravated the country’s domestic divisions. Pre-election surveys showed liberal Lee Jae-myung, a former governor of South Korea’s most populous province, and his main conservative challenger and ex-prosecutor general, Yoon Suk Yeol, running neck-and-neck. The wining candidate will take office in May to lead the world’s 10th largest economy for the next five years. The polls opened at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and were to close at 7:30 p.m.