Some residents allowed to go home as Florida wildfires grow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of residents forced to evacuate as blazes in the Florida Panhandle threatened their homes have been allowed to return, even as three wildfires in the region have grown to more than 29,000 acres. Over the weekend, 1,100 residents were evacuated from their homes in Bay County, Florida. But officials on Monday started letting about 600 residents return to their houses. One of the fires — the 875-acre Adkins Avenue Fire — was 50% contained. The largest of the wildfires, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, has grown to more than 28,000 acres and was only 10% contained.