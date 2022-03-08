‘Some kind of terrible dream’ for Ukrainian women refugees

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — It’s a global day to celebrate women, but many fleeing Ukraine feel only the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend their country from Russia’s invasion. The United Nations says the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. Polina Shulga tried to ease the journey for her 3-year-old daughter by hiding the truth. She says that “I explained to her that we’re going on vacation and that we’ll definitely come home one day when the war is over.”