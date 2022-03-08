Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance, US officials say

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a congressional committee Tuesday that U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “aggrieved” by Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine since attacking two weeks ago and perceives he cannot afford to lose the war. But Haines says what Putin might consider a victory could change, given the escalating costs of the conflict to Russia. CIA Director William Burns says the U.S. believes Putin had banked on capturing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv within two days.