Russia-Ukraine war: Shelling and evacuation efforts ongoing

Efforts are ongoing to coordinate safe routes of escape for Ukrainian civilians out of besieged cities as the Russian invasion rounds out its second week. In the time since Russian forces swept into the country, some 2 million people have fled Ukraine. Nearly half of those who’ve fled are children with most people seeking refuge in neighboring Poland. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south, but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions. Ukrainian officials say more people will be able to leave the city of Sumy on Wednesday through a humanitarian corridor Russia and Ukraine agreed to. Life has become increasingly desperate in cities suffering shortages.