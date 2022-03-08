Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wasn’t there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. That’s because police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.