Police: Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 3, wounds 28

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a bomb has exploded near a government building in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack in Sibi, a district in Baluchistan. Local police official Wazir Murree said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared. Local media said the explosion happened near an open area where an annual cultural show was being held. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by small Baluch secessionist groups which for decades have staged attacks on security forces and police to press their demands for independence.