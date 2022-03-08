Police: 3 Missouri officers, suspect wounded in shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin police say three officers and a suspect were shot in a confrontation in the southwest Missouri city. Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Two officers were struck in that confrontation. Police said the suspect then fled and gunfire was exchanged again, injuring another officer and the suspect. Lewis did not provide information on the condition of the officers or the suspect. It is also unclear what sparked the shooting. Lewis said there is no continuing threat to the Joplin community.