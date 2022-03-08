Poland offers fighter jets to US in plan to help Ukraine

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it will give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military. Tuesday’s decision is expected to be a morale booster for Ukraine as continued fighting deepens the humanitarian catastrophe as Russian forces bomb its cities. But it also raises the risks of a wider war. The Pentagon had no immediate comment on Poland’s announcement. Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with Soviet-era fighters and in turn receive American F-16s .