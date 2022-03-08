New York City man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging others to pay more heed to winter weather than he did. Phillip Vasto of Brooklyn said in an online post that snow and wind make hiking up Humphreys Peak dangerous and that hikers should wait for warmer weather. The trail up Arizona’s highest point goes through long stretches of steep, rocky terrain. The rescue operations mounted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office used a ski resort’s track vehicles that travel on snow for the first rescue and a state police helicopter for the second.