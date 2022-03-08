Millennial Money: Ready to spend like a college graduate?

By COLIN BERESFORD of NerdWallet

Graduating from college brings with it a lot of change, and that might mean a shift in your financial situation. With just a couple of months before another class leaves college behind, now is the time to start prepping your money to make the transition a little bit easier. This starts with writing out your fixed monthly costs, such as housing and transportation, as well as student loans and other debt. From there, look at your whole financial situation and start tracking your expenses before you graduate to build healthy spending habits.