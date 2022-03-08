Skip to Content
Man charged in February shooting of Indianapolis officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the neck during a shootout last month has been charged with attempted murder. Thirty-one-year-old Mylik Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and other charges. The charges filed Tuesday stem from a Feb. 27 shootout that seriously wounded first-year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan and Hill. They both remain hospitalized. Mangan was shot as officers were responding to the scene of a car crash in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood. Police say he was shot in the neck and suffered “significant damage” to his voice box and Adam’s apple.

