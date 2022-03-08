Jordan says prince apologizes over last year’s palace feud

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s royal court says the half-brother of King Abdullah II has apologized for his role in a rare palace feud last year and is seeking the king’s forgiveness. Prince Hamzah was accused of involvement in a plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April. Hamzah denied the allegations at the time and said he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption. The palace released a letter on Tuesday it says is from Hamzah and in which the prince hopes “we can turn the page on this chapter in our country’s and our family’s history.” It doesn’t elaborate on the alleged plot.