Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii will lift the nation’s last statewide indoor mask mandate by March 26. Washington state’s mask mandate ends this week. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says COVID-19 rates in Hawaii are dropping and he expects the trend to continue in the coming weeks. He says Hawaii’s culture of kindness toward others helped Hawaii residents tolerate mandatory masks since April 2020. March 26 is also when travelers arriving in the islands will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantining.