Footage: Man killed by police had rifle, moved toward cops

SEATTLE (AP) — Body camera and video security footage released by police shows a man killed by Seattle police Saturday crashed his truck into a garage door at a federal building, exited the truck with a rifle and began firing seemingly at random. The Seattle Times reports the man in footage appears to be lying on his back with the gun at his side when police arrived. Officers nearby identify themselves as Seattle police and make calls to “drop your weapon.” But the man stands and starts moving toward officers with, it appears, the gun still in hand. He is then hit by multiple shots. An investigation is ongoing.