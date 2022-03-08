Civil rights leader Andrew Young, turning 90, keeps up fight

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon Andrew Young will celebrate his 90th birthday with a string of events that continue his long fight for equity and inclusion. Over four days starting Wednesday, the former congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor will deliver a sermon about harmony, attend a walk aimed at fostering unity and host a gala to raise funds for economic development and food security. The theme for the events is “peace and reconciliation.” Organizers say they want Young’s life to inspire future generations. Young worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King when he was assassinated.