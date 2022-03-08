Blood drive to mark Women’s Day halted, Afghan activists say

By RAHIM FAIEZ and SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A female Afghan activist says plans to donate blood to mark International Women’s Day havev been halted by Taliban-appointed hospital staff. Monesa Mubarez, the head of a women’s rights movement, said originally the group had wanted to stage a protest to mark the day on Tuesday. Because of the Taliban’s brutal crackdown on female protesters, they decided to donate blood instead. The drive was thwarted by the Taliban-appointed hospital director at Jumhuriat Hospital in Kabul when hospital staff learned it was to mark the occasion, she said. The Taliban says it is committed to upholding the rights of women according to their interpretation of Islam.