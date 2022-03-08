Asia stocks mixed after Wall St falls, US bans Russian oil

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street declined and China reported inflation edged higher. Already high oil prices rose further, adding more than $2 per barrel following President Joe Biden’s ban on imports of Russian crude. Stock benchmarks in Tokyo and Sydney rose while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined after China’s government reported consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from the previous month. South Korean markets were closed for a presidential election. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.7% amid enduring unease over the potential global impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.