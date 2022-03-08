10 suspects arrested in Mexico soccer match brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico have arrested 10 suspects in a huge weekend brawl among soccer fans that left over two dozen people injured, three of them critically. The interior secretary of Queretaro state said Tuesday that 26 people had been identified as participating in the brawl. The official said that raids and searches are continuing in several cities to find the others. The arrests were based on a review of videos and other evidence from Saturday’s confrontation to identify the participants. The state has suspended five officials, including police and civil defense employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations.