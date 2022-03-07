US sends home suspected ’20th hijacker’ from Guantanamo

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who was suspected of trying to join the 9/11 hijackers has been sent back to his home country for treatment for mental illness. The Department of Defense says Mohammad Ahmad al-Qahtani was flown back to Saudi Arabia from the U.S. base in Cuba after a review board concluded he could be safely released after 20 years in custody. The U.S. dropped plans to try him after a Bush administration legal official concluded he had been tortured at Guantanamo.