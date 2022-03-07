US Navy says Yemen rebels fired missile into busy Red Sea

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched at least one missile into the busy waters of the Red Sea over the weekend. That raises the risk of their fire striking one of the many commercial vessels using a waterway crucial to global shipping. Since seizing Yemen’s capital in 2014, the Houthis have launched missiles, deployed bomb-laden drone boats and released mines into the Red Sea. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet acknowledged the missile fire Monday. The Red Sea connects onto the Suez Canal, which sends cargo and energy shipments from the wider Mideast onto Europe.