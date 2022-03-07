UN court hearings to open in Ukraine case against Russia

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — With Russian forces pounding Ukrainian cities with rockets even as they announce a cease-fire to allow civilians to flee some areas, lawyers representing Kyiv and Moscow are facing off at the United Nations’ top court in a legal bid to halt the devastating war. The International Court of Justice opens two days of hearings Monday into Ukraine’s request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments Monday morning and Russia can respond Tuesday. Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched Feb. 24. A decision is expected on the request within days, though it remains to be seen if Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.