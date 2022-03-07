Ukraine war highlights internal divides in Mideast nations

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought up deep divisions in the Middle East, where Moscow has made itself a key player in recent years. While American influence has waned, Russia has made powerful friends, from Shiite militias in Iraq, to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, to Houthi rebels in Yemen. These non-state actors want their countries to come out firmly in support of Russia. But governments in the region are reluctant to alienate either the U.S. or Russia, so they have to walk a fine line. In Iraq, security officials banned public displays of Putin’s picture. In Lebanon, the foreign minister had to walk back a strong condemnation of Russia’s invasion.