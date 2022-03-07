Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion. The New York Democrat’s remark came as congressional bargainers work toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19. President Joe Biden last week requested $10 billion for Ukraine. That number’s growth underscores the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders, and paying for humanitarian and economic needs in the region. The assistance would be part of a $1.5 trillion measure lawmakers hope to approve by Friday to avoid a weekend government shutdown.