Trial to start for lawsuit over Denver police use of force

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit accusing Denver police of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of George Floyd two years ago is set to go on trial in federal court. Opening statements could come Monday after a jury is seated for what lawyers say they believe is the first trial of a lawsuit challenging police tactics during the protests that erupted across the United States in 2020. The lawsuit is one of about a dozen filed by protesters in Denver. Aggressive police responses to people protesting police brutality nationally have led to some financial settlements and departures of police chiefs as well as criminal charges.