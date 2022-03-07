Trial next for 4 accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot

By MICHAEL TARM and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Were they gullible men under the spell of undercover agents? Or were they a rogue cast seething with enough anger to want to snatch the Democratic governor? The government says the men were upset about Whitmer’s stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions in the early stretches of the pandemic. But defense lawyers have signaled they intend to use an entrapment defense at trial. They claim the four were groomed and cajoled by federal agents and informants. Two men who pleaded guilty will be key government witnesses. The four facing trial are Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris.