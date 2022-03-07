Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of the nation’s top law enforcement officials have signed a letter urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s unusual for police officials to engage so specifically in politics. Those named in the letter represent the nation’s biggest and busiest police departments and courts. The signers include former New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton and former NYPD official Ben Tucker, who just retired as the highest-ranking Black official in the nation’s largest department.