Scientists: Asian spider could spread to much of East Coast

ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast. The Joro spider’s golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast. A new study suggests it could spread even farther. Researchers at the University of Georgia said in a paper published last month that the Joro appears better-suited to colder temperatures than a related species.