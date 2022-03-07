Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors; Ukraine skeptical

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin officials say safe corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape the Russian onslaught could open Tuesday. But Ukrainian leaders greeted the plan with skepticism since prior efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled. Russia’s U.N. ambassador forecast a potential cease-fire for the morning and appeared to suggest that humanitarian paths leading away from Kyiv and other cities could give people choice in where they want to go. That would be a change from previous Russian proposals that offered only destinations in Russia or Belarus. The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.