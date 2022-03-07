Rio relaxes the use of masks as pandemic wanes in Brazil

By DEBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro is relaxing the use of masks as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Brazil. Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Twitter on Monday that a decree to be published on Tuesday will end the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors in the city. Earlier, data from Johns Hopkins University showed the global death toll of the virus surpassed 6 million people. Brazil is one of the hardest-hit nations, counting more than 650,000 deaths. In Brazil’s Federal District, where capital Brasilia lies, authorities have decided the use of masks is mandatory only indoors.