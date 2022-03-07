Queen hosts Trudeau in 1st in-person engagement since COVID

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held an audience with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since recovering from COVID-19. Elizabeth, who is also the Queen of Canada, met with Trudeau on Monday at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the outbreak of the pandemic. Trudeau was in the UK for talks on the Ukraine war with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and their Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte. The queen, 95, has a firm attachment to Canada, a nation she has visited more than 20 times.