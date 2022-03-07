Puerto Rico to lift mask mandate for 2nd time in pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he will eliminate the use of face masks indoors for the second time since the pandemic began. The new measure will go into effect on Thursday with few exceptions: face masks will still be required in health facilities and nursing homes. In addition, starting March 10, travelers will no longer have to present proof of vaccination, a negative test or fill out a currently required form. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Monday that he also will lift all capacity restrictions at public and private businesses and said proof of vaccination to enter will no longer be required.