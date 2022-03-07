NY Times images of slain Ukrainian civilians show war’s toll

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The photo was graphic — dead Ukrainian civilians moments after they were killed in a Russian mortar attack. Its placement, prominently on the front page of The New York Times, made a statement, too. A Times news executive called it one of the most important front pages of the war because of the image. The photo by Lynsey Addario, and an accompanying video of the scene, was a reminder of decisions often faced by journalists covering war zones: is it more important to depict the horrific realities of war or guard against offending the sensibilities of your customers?