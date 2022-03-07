Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge had denied bail to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested last week in San Jose. Prosecutors say he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase and shooting at it, wounding the man’s stepfather. Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, says he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family.