French forces kill long-time extremist in Mali amid pullout

PARIS (AP) — French forces in Mali have killed a long-time al-Qaida official active in Algeria and Libya. French military authorities said Monday that Algerian Yahia Djouadi, who went by the name Abou Ammar al Jazairi, was killed north of Timbuktu Feb. 26 in a ground operation supported by a helicopter and two drones. The operation was significant for France because the country is in the process of withdrawing its forces from Mali amid growing hostility toward France’s armed presence in the country.